Oppo A5 2020 Retailing On Amazon Starting At Rs. 12,490

Oppo extended it's 'A' smartphone lineup in India with the launch of A9 2020 and A5 2020 smartphones. Both the smartphones come with an affordable price tag and pack some good set of hardware. The A9 2020 had gone up for sale earlier; now, the A5 2020 is also available for sale online. Following are the details:

Oppo A5 2020 Pricing And Sale Details

The device has gone up for sale on Amazon and is available with a bunch of offers. The device comes in two different configurations - 3GB RAM+ 64GB storage and 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage.

The base variant is priced at Rs. 12,490, while the high-end variant is retailing at Rs. 13,990. However, only the 4GB RAM variant is currently available for sale on Amazon. You can choose from Mirror Black and Dazzling White colors.

Coming to the sale offers, buyers purchasing the device via HDFC bank credit or debit card will get 5 percent instant discount. You can also avail no-cost EMI option for 3 or 6 months and Rs 2,000 off on exchanging an old Oppo smartphone (Rs 1,500 bonus on other brands' smartphone).

Oppo A5 Hardware And Software

The Oppo A5 2020 is backed by a mid-range octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset paired with Adreno 610 GPU. In the software department, it makes use of Android Pie OS layered with Color OS 6.1 user interface.

The device flaunts a 6.5-inch display that offers 720 x 1600 pixels HD+ resolution. The LCD panel offers a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

In terms of optics, the device sports a triple-lens camera module packed with a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) sensor, and another 2MP (f/2.4) sensor.

For selfies, the notch accommodates an 8MP camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The connectivity aspects include microUSB port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Backing up the A5 2020 is a 5,000 mAh battery unit.

