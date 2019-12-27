Oppo A5 2020 Gets New Variant: Price, Specification, And More News oi-Priyanka Dua

Oppo has launched a new variant of the A5 2020 on Friday. The newly launched variant of the Oppo A5 2020 offers 6GB RAM and 128GB storage at Rs. 14,990. The smartphone is already available in offline stores, reports The Mobile Indian. Earlier, the company has launched only two variants with 3GB and 4GB RAM, along with 64GB internal storage. The smartphones are priced at 12,490 and Rs. 13,990, respectively.

On the Specification front, the smartphone features a 6.5-inch display with 1600 x 720 resolution. It comes with Corning Gorilla 3+ protection, night shield, sunlight screen, and blue light filter. The smartphone is packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. It comes with both the fingerprint sensor and face unlock support.

On the imaging front, the smartphone features quad rear camera setup 12MP primary lens, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and 2MP mono lens and 2MP portrait lens. Upfront. you'll get an 8MP camera for selfie.

Furthermore, it runs Android 9.0 Pie, which is based on Color OS 6.0.1. The smartphone is powered with a 5,000 mAh battery with reverse charging support. Besides, the smartphone offers features like Dolby Atmos Sound Effects and Game Boost 2.0. The Oppo A5 2020 also comes with Type- C support.

On the other hand, the Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has unveiled its much-awaited Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro with 5G support, GSMArena reported. The company has launched these devices in its home market.

The Reno 3 features a 6.5-inch OLED panel with a punch hole for the selfie camera. It comes with 180 Hz touch detection, which is good for gaming. In terms of camera, the smartphone supports a 64 MP sensor, while, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro features 48MP rear camera.

As for the pricing, the Oppo 3 will be available at a starting price of Rs. 34,000 for the 8GB+128GB and Rs. 36,999 for the 12GB+ 128GB variant. Besides, the Oppo Reno 3 is priced at Rs. 40,000 for 8GB+128GB variant and Rs. 45,000 for the 12GB+256GB variant, respectively.

