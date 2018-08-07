Oppo A5 likely coming to India next week; could be priced under Rs. 15,000

Oppo is hitting the tech headlines for the launch of the upcoming F series smartphones. In addition to this, it looks like the company will bring yet another smartphone in its A series to India. If this happens, then it will follow the launch of that of the upgraded A3s in the country.

According to a report by 91mobiles, Oppo A5 could be launched in India in the next week. The report citing sources in the retail division claims that the Oppo A5 could be priced under Rs. 15,000 in the country. However, an exact launch date remains unknown for now.

Oppo announced the A5, the latest mid-range smartphone in its home market China back in July. The highlights of this smartphone include the notch on top of the screen, a screen-to-body ratio of 87.8% and a premium looking design with a glossy illusion texture at its rear. The device misses out on a fingerprint sensor.

Oppo A5 specifications

To refresh on its specifications, the Oppo A5 is fitted with a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The device has a notch on top of the display housing the selfie camera, earpiece and other elements. Eventually, it features an aspect ratio of 19:9.

At its core, the Oppo mid-range smartphone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset teamed up with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage space and support for expandable storage using a microSD card. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo topped with ColorOS out of the box. A 4230mAh battery keeps the lights turned on for the whole day. Oppo touts that this battery can render up to 14 hours of video playback on a single charge.

When it comes to the photography aspects, the A5 arrives with a dual-camera setup at its rear comprising a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. Up front, there is an 8MP selfie camera with selfie-centric capabilities as the other smartphones from the company. It also has

With the launch of the Oppo A5, the company is expected to strengthen the mid-range and entry-level market segments by offering all the latest trends bundled in an affordable package. We are yet to see what difference this phone will bring about in the Indian market.