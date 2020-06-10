Oppo A52 With FHD+ Display, Snapdragon 665 SoC Confirmed To Debut Soon In India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo recently announced a new affordable smartphone called the A12 in India and is now gearing up for another launch. The company has confirmed that it will now introduce the Oppo A52 in the country. The device has already debuted in the company's home country China earlier this year.

Oppo A52 India Launch Details

Oppo has not given any specific date for the launch of the A52, but has confirmed that it will debut soon in India. Also, we have seen the previous devices in the 'A' series to feature a waterdrop notch. However, the A52 is being said to be the first handset in this lineup to offer a punch-hole display.

Additionally, the company is also expected to announce a new audio product. It isn't clear as of now which product will be announced, however, it could be a new product in the Enco wireless series. Some details might be revealed in the coming days.

Oppo A52 Hardware And Software Features

The Oppo A52 has been announced with the 6.5-inch FHD+

display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. It features a punch-hole which accommodates an 8MP sensor for selfies. The quad-rear camera setup at the rear comprises a 12MP primary sensor. The main lens is paired up with an 8MP wide-angle lens and a set of 2M sensors; functioning as depth and macro sensors.

At its core, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor is what drives the device. The processor is accompanied by Adreno 610 GPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. It has an expandable storage capacity of up to 256GB.

The handset runs on Android 10 OS and comes pre-installed with Color OS 7.1 user interface. In terms of connectivity, the device offers a USB Type-C port, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Backing up the Oppo A52 is a 5,000 mAh battery unit that supports 18W fast charging.

