    Oppo A52 With Snapdragon 665 SoC, 8GB RAM Officially Unveiled: Price And Specs

    By
    |

    Oppo has launched yet another smartphone in its affordable 'A' series. Following the launch of the Oppo A12 and the A92s, the company has now announced the A52. The device has gone official in China and is a mid-range offering packed with features like a punch-hole LCD display, four rear cameras, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

    Oppo A52 With Snapdragon 665 SoC, 8GB RAM Officially Unveiled

     

    Oppo A52 Key Specifications And Features

    The Oppo A52 has debuted with an LCD panel that measures 6.5-inches. The big display is complemented with an FHD+ resolution with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. There is a punch-hole on the top-left that accommodates the selfie camera. The front panel is quite similar in terms of appearance as the Realme 6.

    The smartphone is launched with a gradient rear panel which is similar to the Oppo F15 and houses a quad-camera setup housed in a rectangular module. The setup comprises a 12MP primary sensor which is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. Remaining sensors include a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor.

    The handset features an 8MP camera upfront to handle the selfie department. The device uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor as its brain of operations which is coupled with Adreno 610 GPU and 8GB LPDDR4x RAMS. The device is launched with 128GB native storage and it supports up to 256GB microSD card.

    The Oppo A52 will boot on Android 10 OS layered with ColorOS 7.1 user interface. The device is launched with some standard connected options such as dual 4G VoLTE support, USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. A 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging is what completes the spec-sheet.

    Oppo A52 Price Details

    The Oppo A52 is announced at RMB 1,599 which translates to somewhere around Rs. 17,326 in Indian currency. This is the pricing of the lone 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage model. The company has not yet shared any details as to when this handset will launch in India and the remaining markets.

     

    The device comes as an addition to the company's mid-range smartphone portfolio where Oppo has been quite aggressive. While this is not a fully-loaded device, some of its features such as the beefy battery and the high-resolution display should allow it to compete against the rivals.

    A heavier processor like the Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 8GB RAM would have solidified the deal. But, we can yet comment on its performance and will have to wait for it to land in the Indian market.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 14:04 [IST]
