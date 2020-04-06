Vivo Y50 With Snapdragon 665 SoC, Quad-Cameras Officially Unveiled News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo has refreshed its Y smartphone series with the launch of the Vivo Y50. The device as recently making splashes online and its arrival was teased not too long ago. The Vivo Y50 has been officially introduced in Cambodia and is yet to hit the shelves in the remaining markets. The biggest highlight of this handset is the punch-hole which makes it the first Y series' smartphone to ship with this design.

Vivo Y50 Key Specifications And Features

The Vivo Y50 is another mid-range smartphone by the company that packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. The device is launched with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The device is said to ship with a dedicated microSD card for storage expansion.

The smartphone accommodates a quad-camera setup on the rear panel that comprises a 13MP primary sensor accompanied by an 8MP wide-angle sensor that has 120-degree FoV. The setup is completed ba a set of 2MP sensors that serves the purpose of a macro and depth lens.

The Vivo Y50 is equipped with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display that offers a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The device comes with a punch-hole for the selfie camera. However, what kind of sensor it will be accommodating is still not revealed. The smartphone is said to draw its power from a 5,000 mAh battery.

It is worth noting the Vivo Y50's listing on the company's Cambodian website doesn't reveal any details on the hardware. Rather, its key features have been tipped via a tweet by the tipster Sudhansu Ambhore. The company is yet to list all the features of its latest mid-range smartphones.

Speaking of which, the Vivo Y50 is listed in Iris Blue and Staryy Black color options with a $249 price tag on the company's Cambodian Facebook page. The device is going up for pre-orders starting, i.e, April 6 till April 11, 2020. Vivo is expected to announce its official arrival in the remaining regions including India soon and we will keep you posted on the same.

