Oppo A53s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 Chipset Launching Today: Price Under Rs. 15,000?

Oppo is all set to introduce India's second MediaTek Dimensity 700-powered phone after the Realme 8 5G. The upcoming Oppo A53s will come with an affordable price tag. The launch has been set for 12 PM on April 27 (today) and will go for sale via Flipkart. Further, the Flipkart teaser has already confirmed the design and few features of the handset.

Oppo A53s 5G: Everything We Know So Far

According to the Flipkart teaser, the Oppo A53s 5G will feature a rectangular camera module placed on the top left corner. It will offer triple rear cameras along with a LED flash. Under the hood, the handset is confirmed to run the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. There will also be a 6GB RAM model.

The handset will also come with 'RAM Expansion' feature that is said to launch apps faster. Other features include a water-drop notch display, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Apart from this, nothing more is known about the handset.

Moreover, we can expect a 90Hz display from the Oppo A53s 5G similar to its predecessor Oppo A53 which was launched last year in China. The triple rear camera setup is expected to include a 48MP or 64MP main sensor, a depth, and a macro shooter. Further, the phone is also believed to run Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1. Lastly, it might include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity.

Oppo A53s 5G Price In India

Going by the Flipkart teaser, the phone will come in a blue color option and few more color options are also expected. As far as price is concerned, the phone is said to be priced under Rs. 15,000. In this price range, the smartphone will give tough competition against the recently launched Realme 8 5G which also ships with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 Chipset.

The price of the Realme 8 5G starts at Rs. 14,999 and other features of the phone include Dynamic RAM Expansion technology, 48MP triple rear cameras, and so on.

