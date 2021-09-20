Oppo A54, F19 Prices Hiked In India By Up To Rs. 1,000; Still Worth Buying? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Smartphone prices are on a consistent rise in the Indian market. We have seen almost every brand giving a price hike to some of their recent budget smartphones. Oppo is one of those brands which has already increased the prices of some of its offerings including the Oppo A54. The price of this handset has been increased once again alongside the F19. What are the new prices and are they still worth buying? Find out below:

Oppo A54, Oppo F19 New Price In India

Oppo has increased the Oppo A54 and the Oppo F19's price in India by Rs. 1,000. It is worth mentioning the former had already received Rs. 500 price hike in India. Following the latest price hike, the Oppo A54 will be available at Rs. 14,990 instead of Rs. 13,490 launch price.

This is the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The color options available are Starry Blue, Moonlight Gold, and Crystal Black. On the other hand, the Oppo F19 can now be purchased at Rs. 19,990 instead of Rs. 18,990 previous retail price.

You get the 6GB RAM and 128G storage model for the aforementioned updated price. The Oppo F19's color options include Fluid Black, Crystal Silver, and Fantastic Purple. You can buy both the devices via Amazon, the company's official website, and also brick and mortar stores in India.

Are They Still Worth A Buy?

The Oppo A54 and the Oppo F19 caters to the budget and mid-range audience in India. The former is an entry-level device that runs on the Helio G35 processor combined with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB native storage. The handset flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the Oppo A54 features a triple rear camera setup with a 13MP main sensor and a pair of 2MP sensors. The handset features a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling. A 5,000 mah battery powers the handset.

The Oppo F19 is a mid-range phone that uses the Snapdragon 662 SoC and has up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The handset features a 6.43-inch display with an FHD+ resolution but a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The triple-camera module here has a 48MP main lens and a pair of 2MP sensors. The Oppo F19 has a 16MP selfie camera and a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

As previously mentioned, Oppo isn't the only brand to give a price hike to its older launches. The latest Oppo A54 and F19's price hike comes ahead of the Oppo A55 and F19s' launch in India. The latter two will bring some upgrades compared to the former. So, you should wait and see if the Oppo A55 and the F19s carries a similar price tag as the A54 and F19. If that's the case you should wait for the newer models.

Best Mobiles in India