Oppo A55 4G Complete Specifications Revealed Ahead Of Launch; 50MP Triple Cameras Tipped
Oppo is gearing up for several launches before the year ends. One such phone is the new Oppo A55 4G phone, tipped to launch on October 1 in India. Recently, we spotted a teaser image on Amazon India, highlighting a couple of its features. Now, an updated microsite has revealed most of the Oppo A55 4G's specifications ahead of the launch.
Oppo A55 4G Specifications Teased
Going into the details, the upcoming Oppo A55 4G is tipped to flaunt a 6.51-inch display with features like eye comfort and a punch-hole cutout. Teasers reveal two color options for the Oppo A smartphone, which are Rainbow Blue and Starry Black. The design of the new smartphone will be splash-resistant with an IPX4 rating.
Other details tipped to include the camera specifications of the Oppo A55 4G. Here, the phone is said to include a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Plus, there's a 16MP selfie camera housed in the punch-hole cutout for selfies and video callings.
Oppo A55 4G Features: Everything We Know So Far
The Oppo A55 4G is also tipped to pack a fingerprint scanner on the side and will support the face unlock feature. This also indicates it won't be having an AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. We can expect to have an IPS LCD panel on this new Oppo A smartphone.
There are still several details under wraps. For instance, the battery power and capacity of the new Oppo A55 4G are still unknown. Moreover, its chipset details are also not revealed so far. To recall, the Oppo A55 5G model debuted with the Dimensity 700 chipset paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB default storage.
Oppo A55 4G Launch, Price: What To Expect
Presently, the Oppo A55 4G is scheduled to launch on October 1, ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Shopping Festival. One can expect to have an introductory offer on the new 4G phone. Looking at the specs, we can expect the phone to be under Rs. 20K. However, considering there are phones with 5G support for a similar price tag, it remains to see how well the Oppo A55 4G will run in the market.
