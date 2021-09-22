Oppo A55 4G Leaked In Full Glory; 50MP Triple Camera, Punch-Hole Display Confirmed News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo has been consistently adding new models to the budget-friendly "A" series. The latest model in the works is the 4G variant of the Oppo A55. The Oppo A55 5G was launched back in January this year powered by the Dimensity 700 SoC in China. The standard Oppo A55 is being introduced over six months later. A new report has shared some insight into the design and the expected color options. Does the Oppo A55 4G offers something new or has the same old design aspects? Let's find out:

Oppo A55 4G Leaked Renders Reveal Full Design

The Oppo A55 4G leaked renders comes via 91Mobiles. The render images show a familiar looking design as some of the other Oppo A series phones. The device will pack a tall display with slim borders on three corners and a thick chin. The upper left of the display will have the punch-hole camera cutout for the selfie camera.

The front camera cutout is one major design upgrade which the Oppo A55 4G has over the 5G model. The latter features a waterdrop notch instead of an in-display camera cutout. At the back, the device has a big rectangular camera module on the top-left housing three different lenses. The leaked renders also reveal three different color options for the handset including black, green, and a gradient shade.

Specification Offered By Oppo A55 4G

Currently, the rumor mill has limited information surrounding the Oppo A55 4G. While the handset has received a couple of online certifications such as NCC in Taiwan, not much of the hardware features are known. Thankfully, the render images have confirmed a 50MP AI camera.

The remaining two sensors we can expect to be a portrait and a depth sensor, and since it is likely an affordable phone they are likely a pair of 2MP sensors. The NCC certification website has suggested a 5,000 mAh battery. There will also be 18W fast charging support.

While the other Oppo A55 4G features are not known, more information is likely to surface in the coming weeks. With all the developments it wouldn't be wrong to assume the upcoming device will be another budget-oriented model by the company.

Best Mobiles in India