Oppo A57, A57s 4G Launching In India Soon; Key Specs, Variants Leaked

Oppo is reportedly planning to launch the Oppo A57 4G and the A57s 4G smartphones in the Indian market soon. The Oppo A57 (2022) was recently introduced in Thailand and it could launch as the A57 4G in India. Ahead of the launch, tipster Paras Guglani has revealed the color and memory variants of the Oppo A57 4G and the A57s 4G.

Oppo A57 4G, A57s 4G Memory, Color Variants

The source claims that the Oppo A57 4G and the A57s 4G will be launched in India in the near future. Both the phones will be available in two RAM and storage variants - 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. The color models of these devices will include Glowing Black, Glowing Green, and Sunset Orange. The design of the upcoming Oppo A57 4G and the A57s 4G will be almost identical.

Oppo A57 4G Specifications, Features

We already know the complete specs of the Oppo A57 4G from its launch in Thailand. The phone has a 6.56-inch LCD display with a waterdrop notch. The screen panel provides a resolution of 1,612 x 720 pixels. There's a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well as face unlock functionality for security. In the software department, the phone gets Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 out-of-the-box. The handset is quite slim with a 7.9mm waistline and tips the scale at 187 grams.

Under the hood, the Oppo A57 4G has the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor. The phone is fitted with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, which can be further increased by inserting a microSD card. The camera features include a 13MP and 2MP dual camera module on the back, and an 8MP selfie shooter. The 4G handset is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Oppo A57 4G Price In India, Availability

The Oppo A57 4G's price in India is not known at the moment. The phone is available in Thailand for THB 5,499, which roughly translates into Rs. 12,500 in the Indian currency. We can expect the smartphone to be available in India in the sub-Rs. 15,000 price range. The device will be competing against the Realme and Redmi offerings in the segment.

Not many details about the Oppo A57s 4G are available at the moment. However, we can expect it to be quite similar to the Oppo A57 4G with a few differences here and there.

