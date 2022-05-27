Oppo A57 4G Phone With Helio G35, Dual Cameras Announced; India Price, Availability News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Oppo A series has brought in premium smartphones with an attractive price tag. One such new phone is the Oppo A57, which has now arrived in Thailand. This phone is different from the Oppo A57 5G that debuted in China recently. The newly launched Oppo A57 4G is an affordable smartphone with an HD+ display, dual cameras, and more.

Oppo A57 4G Features: What's New

The new Oppo A57 4G packs a familiar design, featuring a 6.56-inch waterdrop display. The LCD panel offers 720 x 1612 FHD+ resolution. The design also includes a slightly thick chin despite the narrow bezels on the side. The phone also offers enhanced security features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock.

Under the hood, the Oppo A57 4G draws power from the MediaTek Helio G35 processor, which is quite basic. Users get 3GB RAM and 64GB default storage. Other RAM and storage models haven't been announced yet so this further makes the Oppo A57 4G a basic handset. There's also a microSD card slot for further memory expansion.

Additionally, the Oppo A57 4G includes a dual-camera setup at the rear and the camera bump is quite evident in the design. The cameras include a 13MP primary lens and a 2MP depth shooter. The rear cameras are backed by an LED flash, housed in a rectangular module. Plus, there's an 8MP camera in the front for selfies and video calling.

Apart from these features, the Oppo A57 4G also packs a massive 5,000 mAh battery paired with 33W fast charging support. It runs Android 12 OS with the ColorOS 12.1 custom skin on top. Users get the usual connectivity features like dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone slot.

Oppo A57 4G India Price, Availability

As mentioned earlier, the Oppo A57 4G is currently available in Thailand. The Oppo A57 4G is available in a single 3GB + 64GB model, priced at THB 5,499 (around Rs. 12,500). The phone is available in Glowing Green and Glowing Black colors. Presently, it's unclear if other markets, including India, will get the Oppo A57 4G. When it arrives, it'll be an affordable phone under Rs. 15K.

Best Mobiles in India