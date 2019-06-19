Oppo A5s 4GB RAM Variant Launched; Costs Rs 12,990 In Offline Market News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Back in April this year, Oppo launched a new called A5s in India. The A5s is a budget offering by the Chinese smartphone maker which comes with dual-rear cameras, a waterdrop notched display and a beefy battery.

The device was launched in two RAM and storage configurations. Now, it has been announced with an upgraded RAM in India.

Oppo A5s New Variant Launched:

The latest variant of the Oppo A5s comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The smartphone was previously available in 2GB and 3GB RAM configurations.

The new variant is currently being sold at the offline retail stores in the country. There is currently no specific information about the online availability of the device.

As for the pricing, the Oppo A5s with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage has been priced at Rs. 12,990. The 3GB RAM variant of Oppo A5s can be purchased for Rs 9,990 and the 2GB variant for Rs. 8,990.

The new model comes in Gold and Green color options. The Oppo A5s launch offers include up to Rs. 7,050 cashback and extra data benefit from Reliance Jio.

Oppo A5s Highlight Features:

The Oppo A5s sports dual camera at the rear panel with a 13MP primary sensor with a 2MP depth lens. Up front, it packs an 8MP sensor for selfies and video calls. The display measures 6.2-inches in size and is an HD+ panel with a waterdrop notch on top.

The smartphone is powered by an entry-segment MediaTek Helio P22 chipset clocking at 2.3Ghz with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The storage can be expanded using a microSD card to up to 256GB. It runs on Android Oreo OS with ColorOS5.2 skin on top.

The connectivity aspects include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth V4.2 and others. The smartphone comes with a microUSB port for charging and data transfers. A 4,230mAh battery keeps everything in check.

