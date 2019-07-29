Oppo A7 Receives Rs. 1,000 Discount On Amazon News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo has once again slashed the pricing of its budget smartphone - the Oppo A7 in India. The device was launched last year and has received a bunch of price cuts since its launch. The device offers some decent set of hardware such as dual rear cameras, a beefy battery, and waterdrop notch display. Following are the details of the latest price cut:

Oppo A7 Discount Details:

Oppo has axed the price of the A7 by Rs. 1,000. Following the discount the smartphone can be purchased for Rs. 12,990. Notably, the handset was launched for Rs. 16,990 and had recently been discounted by Rs. 2,000. The 3GB RAM variant is retailing for Rs. 9,990.

You can buy the device with the new price tag from both offline as well online stores. Notably, you can avail the discount online only on Amazon as it is still retailing for Rs. 13,990 on Flipkart.

Is Oppo A7 A Good Bargain?

The Oppo A7 packs some basic entry-segment hardware such as an HD+ display measuring 6.2-inches with 720 x 1520 pixels resolution. The display offers an aspect ratio of 19:9 and is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

It offers a dual-camera setup at the rear which packs a 13MP (f/1.0 aperture) primary sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor.The waterdrop notch houses a 16MP camera with f/2.0 aperture for video calling and selfies. The handset makes use of a Snapdragon 450 chipset aided by Adreno 506 GPU and up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

The internal memory is expandable via a dedicated microSD card to up to 256GB. You get standard connectivity options such as a microUSB port, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Completing the specification sheet is a 4,230mAh battery unit with no fast charge support.

The Oppo A7 is a decent offering under Rs. 15,000 price tag. However, we have some other options in the market that offers some better hardware in this price segment. For instance, the Realme 3 and the Redmi Note 7s are amongst the popular devices in this segment with some capable hardware. If you are looking for a good budget smartphone, make sure you check out these options as well.

