Oppo A72 Debuts With 48MP Quad Cameras, Snapdragon 665 SoC: Price, Availability

Oppo seems to be on a launch spree and has launched yet another 'A' series smartphone. The company has already launched the Oppo A12, A92s, and the A52. Now, the latest device in this affordable series is the Oppo A72. The handset is launched with a similar set of internals as the Oppo A52. But, it has a different camera module compared to the A52.

Oppo A72 Key Specifications And Features

Let's begin with the primary difference in the hardware, i.e, the camera module. The Oppo A72 is also equipped with four cameras on the rear panel. The device packs a 48MP primary sensor instead of a 12MP sensor as the A52. Remaining sensors are the same including an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and another 2MP sensor for depth effect.

The selfie camera is also different on both the handsets. Unlike the 8MP selfie snapper on the A52, the Oppo A72 packs a 16MP selfie camera. The device packs a 6.5-inch LCD panel that offers 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution and has a punch-hole on the top-left corner.

The processor powering the A72 is also the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor which will be combined with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The device comes with support for up to 256GB microSD card. The handset is launched with the Android 10 OS which is accompanied by the Color OS 7.1 user interface.

For security, the device is accommodated with a fingerprint scanner on the side panel. It offers the standard connectivity features like a USB Type-C port, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The handset is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery complemented by 18W fast charging technology.

How Much The Oppo A72 Costs?

As of now, there is no official word on the pricing of the Oppo A72. But there is a possibility that it could retail at a bit higher price tag than the Oppo A52 which is launched at RMB 1,599 which is roughly around Rs. 17,326 in Indian currency. This is the pricing of the 8GB RAM+ 128GB ROM configuration.

Oppo is yet to announce by when this device will go on sale in China and other global markets like India. It remains to be seen if both smartphones are launched together in the remaining regions or the company brings just one handset depending on the market. It would have been much appreciated if the company also added a high-end processor instead of just making changes to the camera department.

