Oppo A7X announced with waterdrop notch design, 128GB storage and more

Oppo announced A7X with waterdrop notch design, 128GB storage and more. All you need to know about the smartphone.

By

    Oppo has launched its yet another smartphone in China and expanded its portfolio. The newly launched smartphone is known as Oppo A7X which comes shortly after the launch of Oppo A5 in India. The key highlights of the phone are its waterdrop notch design, dual rear-camera and 19:5:9 aspect ratio display.

    Oppo A7X price, specifications

    The Oppo A7X comes with a launch of the price of CNY 2,099 (approx Rs 20,000) the smartphone is listed on the Oppo website. The phone will go on sale from September 14 at 10 am Beijing Time.
    The Oppo A7X will be available in Star Purple and Ice Flame Blue colour options. Buyers will receive Oppo MH133 original headphones and a 3 months EMI option without any processing fee under the launch offer.

    The smartphone flaunts a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. It also sports a waterdrop display notch with 90.8 percent screen-to-body-ratio and aspect ratio of 19:5:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor, clubbed with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU.

    The A7X is backed by a 4GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage, you can also expand the memory up to 256GB via microSD card.

    On the optical front, the Oppo A7X features a dual camera setup on the back with the combination of 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear camera setup with an LED flash. The camera sensors are placed horizontally on the top left corner of the back panel. On the front, the smartphone houses an 8-megapixel camera sensor for a selfie and video calls. Both front and the rear camera come with Artificial intelligence mode.

    The Oppo A7X is fueled by a 4,230mAh non-removable battery. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS-based ColorOS 5.2 on top. The ColorOS 5.2 brings a new do not disturb mode, and an AI backed feature which will let you scan business cards and documents. The design of the smartphone is very much inspired by the Oppo F9 Pro.

    We can also expect the device to hit the Indian smartphone market soon.

    Tuesday, September 11, 2018, 16:00 [IST]
