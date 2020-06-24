Oppo A9 2020 Gets Massive Discount In Offline Market: Still Worth It? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo launched the A9 2020 last year in India. The entry-level handset received a price cut back in March this year, where it received Rs. 1,000 discount. Now, the company has again axed its price in the country, but with a bigger margin. This comes following the arrival of new devices in the 'A' series including the Oppo A52 and the Oppo K11.

Oppo A9 2020 New Price In India

The Oppo A9 2020's base model which comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model has received Rs. 3,000 price cut. Following the discount, the handset will be selling at Rs. 12,990 instead of Rs. 15,990 price tag. Notably, this price cut is effective on the device at the brick and mortar stores across India, suggests a report via 91Mobiles.

However, the price of the top-model with 8GB RAM and 128GB RAM has not been discounted both at the offline and online stores. You can buy the device in two different shades including Marine Green and Space purple.

Still Worth A Buy?

Before we give out any verdict, let's quickly have a look at its internals. The Oppo A9 2020 comes with an LCD display that measures 6.5-inch and offers an HD+ resolution. It is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and offers a waterdrop notch. The display comes with Widevine L1 certification.

A 16MP camera is packed inside the waterdrop notch which has an f/2.0 aperture. The rear camera setup comprises a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP sensor for the wide-angle sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP bokeh sensor. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC which is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration.

The device features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. It runs on Android Pie OS and comes pre-installed with Color OS interface. The handset gets its backup via 5,000 mAh battery unit. The handset packs some decent set of hardware which makes it a good daily driver.

But, the handset offers an HD+ display at an asking price of Rs. 12,990. We have other devices in the market that offers an FHD+ resolution and also run on the latest Android 10 OS. So, make sure you check the other options in this price range before finalizing he deal.

