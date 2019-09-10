Oppo A9 (2020) With 48 MP Quad Rear Cameras, 8GB RAM To Hit Indian Market On September 16 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

The much-awaited Oppo A9 (2020) will hit Indian stores on September 16. Oppo made the official release date via it's official Twitter handle. Oppo has highlighted the 48MP ultra-wide quad rear camera as the main feature. There's also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro-lens and a 2-megapixel camera for portraits. Branded as a selfie smartphone, Oppo has installed a 16-megapixel front camera placed in the teardrop notch.

Oppo A9 (2020): A Comparison With Its Predecessor

The Oppo A9 (2020) is the revamped version of its predecessor- the Oppo A9. While the A9 comes with a 4GB RAM and 128 GB of storage, the upgraded A9 (2020) will have up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of memory. You can further expand the storage up to 256GB with a microSD card. The Oppo A9 (2020) is powered by a Snapdragon 665 processor in comparison to the Oppo A9, which runs on MediaTek Helio P70 chipset. The battery too has been upgraded from 4,020 mAh to 5,000 mAh.

Say hello to #TheNewExpert in town, the #OPPOA9 powered with a 48MP Ultra Wide Quad Camera and coupled with a powerful 8GB RAM & 128GB ROM. With an #UltraWideAngleLens, #UltraNightMode and #VideoStability, this is a device you can't miss out on. Launching on 16th September, 2019. pic.twitter.com/Yq6n1VP7y9 — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) September 9, 2019

New Features You Will Find In Oppo A9 (2020)

Oppo's tweet also shows that the A9 (2020) will be enhanced with the Ultra Night Mode 2.0. Oppo has retained a 3.5 mm audio jack in the A9 (2020) and has included Dolby Atmos and Dual Stereo Speakers in its audio system. Other specifications of the smartphone include a 6.5-inch HD+ display and 5,000 mAh battery with reversible charging capabilities. A fingerprint sensor is also embedded at the rear of the smartphone.

It is rumoured that the Oppo A9 (2020) will be available in dark green gradient and blue-violet gradient colours. However, the price of the smartphone hasn't been disclosed yet. With the official launch taking place next week, we will keep you updated with further information as and when more details surface.

