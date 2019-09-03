Oppo A9 (2020) Massive Leak – Complete Specifications Out Ahead Of Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Oppo was recently in the headlines as it launched a slew of new smartphones in the Reno series. Following the same, there are speculations that the company is prepping a new lineup of Reno A series phones. Now, fresh reports suggest that the Oppo A9 is all set to be launched sometime soon.

As per a recent report by Indiashoppps, Oppo A9 (2020) is likely to be a mid-range smartphone. The device is likely to be launched in China and Indonesia this month. This is quite intriguing as its name suggests 2020. And, the upcoming Oppo smartphone is believed to flaunt quad cameras at the rear while its prequel came with dual cameras.

Oppo A9 (2020) Leaked Specifications

Going by the leaked report, the Oppo A9 (2020) is believed to get the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC clubbed with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. The quad cameras at the rear are likely to comprise a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and two 2MP sensors. Upfront, it is believed to feature a 16MP selfie camera.

This Oppo smartphone in question is said to get the power from a 5000mAh battery. The other goodies that have been revealed by the listing include ColorOS 6.1 and a large 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop notch to provide room for the selfie camera. The Oppo A9 (2020) is likely to measure 163.1 x 75.6 x 9.1 mm and weigh in around 195 grams. The smartphone is believed to be launched in Space Purple and Marine Green color variants.

What We Think About Oppo A9 (2020)

While none of these specifications have been confirmed official by the company, these hint that the device could be a major upgrade over its predecessor. If the leaked Oppo A9 (2020) specifications turn out to be legit, then the device is definitely a good addition to the A series phones. Notably, the existing Oppo A9 features a 4020mAh battery, MediaTek Helio P70 SoC and dual cameras with a 16MP sensor. As of now, there is no word regarding the India launch of the smartphone and we can expect it to take a few months.

Best Mobiles in India