Oppo A9 To Launch In India Next Week, Price Starts From Rs. 15,990 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Oppo has been launching several models across varying price points in the Indian market. We already know that the company is in plans to bring the Oppo A3 to the country sometime soon. Now, it looks like Oppo is gearing up to launch another device as well, which is the Oppo A9, which was launched recently in China.

Well, the Oppo A9 was speculated to be launched sometime during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 but there appears to be a change in the schedule. As per a report by 91mobiles citing retail sources, it looks like the Oppo smartphone could be launched in the country by next week. But there is no clarity regarding the specific launch date of the device.

Oppo Smartphones Coming To India

Taking the existing reports into consideration, the Oppo K3 could be launched in India next week. Well, to be precise, it will be launched on July 19 and the online retailer Amazon is already teasing the device. It is believed to be an affordable offering from the company to flaunt a pop-up selfie camera.

When it comes to the Oppo A9, the report claims that the smartphone will be launched next week and will be priced at Rs. 15,990 for the base variant. Moreover, it has revealed the specifications of the smartphone and this confirms that the specs are similar to that of the Chinese variant announced in April.

Oppo A9 Specifications

To recall, the Oppo A9 is fitted with a 6.53-inch waterdrop notch display with a FHD+ resolution and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.7%. Under its hood, there is a 2.1GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC accompanied by 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space. There is a microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB of additional storage space.

On the photography front, the Oppo smartphone in question bestows dual cameras - 16MP + 2MP at the rear and a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The cameras come with features such as pro mode, time lapse, panorama and more. The connectivity aspects include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, dual SIM slots and more. A 4020mAh battery powers the smartphone with AI power management feature. It is based on Android 9 Pie topped with ColorOS 6.0.

What We Think About Oppo A9?

The Oppo A9 appears to have standard specifications that make it on par with mid-range devices in the market. But there are offerings such as Samsung Galaxy M30, Realme 3 Pro and others with relatively better specifications for the price point. Eventually, we believe that the device has to fight a tough competition in the market.

