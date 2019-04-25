Oppo A9 with ColorOS 6.0 announced for around Rs. 19,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Oppo has put an end to the leaks and speculations with the announcement of the Oppo A9 smartphone.

Lately, there were speculations that Oppo might launch a new smartphone dubbed A9 in China. Now, the company has ended the leaks and speculations with the announcement of the Oppo A9 in its home market. This is a sequel to the Oppo A7 that was launched back in November last year.

Oppo A9 flaunts a waterdrop notch, a tall display, an attractive rear panel, dual cameras at its rear and a physical fingerprint sensor at its rear. The smartphone has been launched in three color options - White, Green and Purple. It is priced at 1799 yuan (approx. Rs. 18,700) and is available for pre-order. The sale will debut on April 30 in China. For now, there is no word regarding the global release of this smartphone.

Oppo A9 specifications

When it comes to specifications, the Oppo A9 bestows a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.70%, thanks to the waterdrop notch housing the front-facing camera. Talking about its hardware aspects, this new Oppo smartphone is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC clocked at 2.1GHz. This processor is paired with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space, which can be further expanded using a microSD card.

The device runs Android 9 Pie topped with ColorOS 6.0 along with GameBoost 2.0 mode for a superior gaming performance. For imaging, it bestows dual cameras at its rear with a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary depth sensor with dual-tone LED flash. There is a 16MP selfie camera on this smartphone. The camera features include Nightscape 2.0, beauty mode, HDR, AI portraits and AI scene recognition.

The other goodies of the Oppo A9 include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and connectivity features such as Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi, 4G and dual-SIM support. There is a microUSB port for charging. The battery capacity is 4020mAh and it comes with AI power management for better performance.