Redmi’s 64MP Camera Smartphone To Feature Quad-Camera Setup
Redmi, the subsidiary brand from Xiaomi, is all set to launch a new smartphone with a 64MP camera. Now, the latest teaser from the company confirms that the same device will come with a quad-camera array. The teaser image says 6400 in the backdrop with four camera aperture blades.
Likely To Use The Samsung GW-1 Sensor
A few weeks ago, Samsung officially introduced the 64MP GW-1 sensor, which is the world's highest-resolution smartphone camera sensor. In addition to the 64MP primary sensor, the upcoming Redmi smartphone is likely to feature a telephoto, ultra-wide-angle, and a depth sensor, similar to the Samsung Galaxy A9.
Redmi is not the only brand that is in the race to launch a 64MP camera smartphone. Realme has also hinted that it will soon launch a device with the same camera specifications. The company has also shared some photos taken from the upcoming device.
Advantage of 64MP Camera Sensor On A Smartphone
Most of the smartphones usually offer either 12/13 MP primary cameras. The latest trend in the market is to launch a device with a 48MP camera sensor. A higher resolution can capture a lot more details compared to the low-resolution sensors. For instance, a smartphone with a 48MP camera can capture 48 million pixels on a single shot, and even zooming into the faraway objects will not degrade the quality.
One disadvantage of using high-resolution camera sensors on smartphones is the file size. A 48MP or a 64MP image will weigh at least 4x more than a 12MP image, which again consumes a lot of internal storage. Then comes the processing, the device might actually take a couple of seconds to process the image, especially in the mid-tier smartphones with older storage technology and mediocre chipsets.
Our Opinion On The Redmi Smartphone With 64MP Camera
The Redmi Note 7s is the most affordable smartphone in India with the 48MP camera sensor, and the company might take the same route for the upcoming smartphone as well. As of now, there is no information on the remaining specifications or the launch date of the Redmi smartphone that will incorporate a 64MP camera.
