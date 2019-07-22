Redmi 64MP Camera Smartphone Teased To Be Launched Soon News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It looks like smartphone photography is all set to witness a major overhaul in the coming months. Going by recent teasers shared by several brands, we might not have to wait until 2020 to see a leap in the number of megapixels. Already, we have seen numerous smartphones with 48MP cameras this year and soon we might see models featuring 64MP cameras take over the market.

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi appears to be playing the smartphone game seriously by bringing advanced offerings including the Redmi Note 7 Pro with a 48MP camera and Redmi K20 Pro with a pop-up selfie camera and Snapdragon 855 SoC. Next, the brand appears to be working on a 64MP camera smartphone.

Redmi Smartphone With 64MP Camera

Over the weekend, Redmi CEO Lu Weibing shared a teaser on Weibo revealing that the launch of the 64MP smartphone teased earlier is nearing. The teaser also shows the camera sample captured by the 64MP camera sensor.

Apart from the camera sample showing the details and sharpness, there is no other information regarding the upcoming Redmi smartphone. It was already announced that the Redmi 64MP phone will have the Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 64MP sensor. It works similar to the 48MP camera sensor that exists.

The Samsung sensor supports real-time HDR of up to 100-decibels to capture brighter images in low-light conditions and richer details resulting in better image quality. In fact, it is said to be better than the 48MP sensors in terms of image quality even in low-light conditions.

Notably, Realme, which is a competitor of Redmi in India teased that it is working on a quad-camera smartphone with a 64MP camera sensor. Soon after this, Redmi also teased that it is working on 64MP smartphone.

What We Think About Redmi 64MP Camera Phone

For now, there is no clarity regarding when we can expect this Redmi 64MP camera smartphone. However, it looks like the rumored offering will be much better than its predecessors and give a tough competition to its rivals. It remains to be known if the company will launch more than one device with such a camera module as it did with the Redmi K20 series. Until then, we can expect for more reports to hit the web.

