    Realme Smartphone With 64MP Camera Sensor On Cards – What To Expect

    Realme is one of the successful brands in the Indian smartphone arena. The latest advanced offering from the company is the Realme 3 Pro in the country. Besides this, the brand entered the Chinese market and launched the Realme X smartphone over there.

    Realme Smartphone With 64MP Camera Sensor On Cards – What To Expect

     

    Recently, Realme confirmed that it is working on a 5G smartphone and that the device will be launched in India later this year. Now, the company has some interesting information for its fans. As per the company's CEO Madhav Sheth, they are working on a smartphone with a 64MP Samsung GW1 sensor. While we already know that Redmi is working on such a smartphone, it is said that this device from Realme will be the first one to be launched with this sensor in India.

    Realme Phone With 64MP Camera

    This upcoming Realme smartphone with a 64MP Samsung sensor will also be launched in the international markets later. But India will be the first market to get the device. However, there is no word regarding when this smartphone will be launched in the country.

    Besides the confirmation about the smartphone, he also shared a photo on Twitter clicked in the landscape mode using the 64MP Samsung GW1 sensor with f/1.72 aperture and a pixel size of 1.6-micron. The camera sample shows that lots of details have been captured and the photo is crisp with minimal noise. Furthermore, the watermark on the image hints at the presence of quad cameras at the rear.

     

    Samsung GW1 Sensor

    Samsung announced this sensor last month and it captures 16MP images in low-light conditions using the Tetracell technology. This sensor supports up to 100db HDR in real-time. And, it lets users capture FHD 1080p slo-mo videos and Super PDAF.

    How This 64MP Smartphone Help Realme?

    While there is no word regarding when the Realme smartphone with a 64MP Samsung sensor will be announced, it is believed to be launched by the end of this year. In the meantime, the Realme X and Realme X Lite smartphones are confirmed to be launched in India in the second half.

    Given that the company will enjoy a market share of 12% to 15% in the country by the end of this year, it is touted to become even more successful with integration of the 64MP camera sensor.

    Monday, June 24, 2019, 22:21 [IST]
