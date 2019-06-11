ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Realme 4 Pro To Launch In India Before September – A Modified Realme X Expected

    By
    |

    Realme was initially launched in May last year as an Oppo sub-brand. Soon after its launch in the country, the brand has become highly popular and has been receiving applause from both users and critics. Launched as an online-only brand, it started expanding to the offline market and has launched its devices in the global markets as well.

    Realme 4 Pro To Launch In India Before September

     

    Last month, Realme debuted in China and launched the Realme X smartphone in the country. Also, the Realme 3 Pro was launched in Italy thereby marking the brand's presence in Europe. Now, it looks like the company does not want to rest with the achieved laurels as its future plans for India have been revealed via a Twitter-based tipster.

    Realme 4 Pro Launch Details

    The Realme 3 Pro was launched in India alongside the entry-level Realme C2 in April. Following the same, the company entered the Chinese market and launched the flagship Realme X. Notably, this device carries the credits of being the first one from the company to feature a pop-up selfie camera and in-display fingerprint sensor.

    Now, the tweet shown above posted as a response to a tweet shared by the official Realme Twitter handle claims that the Realme 4 Pro could be none other than the Realme X. If this tweet is something to go by, then the Realme X could be launched in India as Realme 4 Pro and the launch could happen before September this year.

     

    Furthermore, it has been revealed that the upcoming Realme smartphone could be launched with the Snapdragon 730 or Snapdragon 730G chipset and could have slightly different specifications from the Chinese variant.

    What Do We Think About Realme 4 Pro?

    If we have to believe this tweet, then the Realme 4 Pro could be launched with enticing specifications and features. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same from the company. As of now, we know that a Realme 5G smartphone is in the making. Recently, the company's CEO Madhav Sheth teased the upcoming 5G smartphone and revealed that they could be launching the device sometime later this year.

    Going by these claims, if the Realme X has been launched as the Realme 4 Pro in India, then we can expect it to be a tough challenger to the Redmi smartphones with similar specifications in the country.

    Read More About: realme news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 11, 2019, 13:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 11, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue