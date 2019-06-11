Just In
Realme 4 Pro To Launch In India Before September – A Modified Realme X Expected
Realme was initially launched in May last year as an Oppo sub-brand. Soon after its launch in the country, the brand has become highly popular and has been receiving applause from both users and critics. Launched as an online-only brand, it started expanding to the offline market and has launched its devices in the global markets as well.
Last month, Realme debuted in China and launched the Realme X smartphone in the country. Also, the Realme 3 Pro was launched in Italy thereby marking the brand's presence in Europe. Now, it looks like the company does not want to rest with the achieved laurels as its future plans for India have been revealed via a Twitter-based tipster.
Realme X may repordetly launch in India before next September as Realme 4 Pro with Snapdragon 730/730G and some minor difference in specs from the chinese Realme X.#realme3Pro #RealmeX #Realme4Pro @realmemobiles— TheMaster (@TheMast08496363) June 10, 2019
Realme 4 Pro Launch Details
The Realme 3 Pro was launched in India alongside the entry-level Realme C2 in April. Following the same, the company entered the Chinese market and launched the flagship Realme X. Notably, this device carries the credits of being the first one from the company to feature a pop-up selfie camera and in-display fingerprint sensor.
Now, the tweet shown above posted as a response to a tweet shared by the official Realme Twitter handle claims that the Realme 4 Pro could be none other than the Realme X. If this tweet is something to go by, then the Realme X could be launched in India as Realme 4 Pro and the launch could happen before September this year.
Furthermore, it has been revealed that the upcoming Realme smartphone could be launched with the Snapdragon 730 or Snapdragon 730G chipset and could have slightly different specifications from the Chinese variant.
What Do We Think About Realme 4 Pro?
If we have to believe this tweet, then the Realme 4 Pro could be launched with enticing specifications and features. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same from the company. As of now, we know that a Realme 5G smartphone is in the making. Recently, the company's CEO Madhav Sheth teased the upcoming 5G smartphone and revealed that they could be launching the device sometime later this year.
Going by these claims, if the Realme X has been launched as the Realme 4 Pro in India, then we can expect it to be a tough challenger to the Redmi smartphones with similar specifications in the country.