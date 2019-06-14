Redmi To Launch The World's First Smartphone With 64 MP Camera News oi-Vivek

Samsung recently launched the world's first 64 MP smartphone camera sensor, which can take 16 MP images using the pixel binning technology. A few rumors suggested that the Samsung Galaxy A70s will be the first smartphone to house the 64 MP Samsung GW-1 camera sensor, and now, a new report from ice universe suggest something different.

According to a Weibo post from ice universe, Xiaomi's subsidiary smartphone brand Redmi will be the first brand to launch a smartphone with the all-new 64 MP camera sensor from Samsung.

Redmi with 64 MP camera sensor

The report suggests that the Redmi smartphone with the 64 MP camera sensor will be made available in China at the first, and the Samsung will launch the first device with the 64 MP camera sensor outside China.

As of now, there is no information on the specifications or the features of the upcoming Redmi smartphone. Considering the specifications, the smartphone is most likely to be a camera powerhouse, considering the capability of the Samsung GW1 64 MP sensor.

Until the end of 2018, Redmi was known for the entry-level and the mid-tier smartphones. Now, in 2019, the company has launched a new truely flagship smartphone, the Redmi K20 Pro, which is speculated to launch in India in the next few weeks, which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage along with a triple rear-camera setup. The Redmi K20 Pro also has a pop-up selfie camera with an OLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

What do we think about the upcoming Redmi smartphone?

Xiaomi's sub smartphone brand Redmi is known for offering high fidelity smartphones at an affordable price tag, and the Redmi Note 7 Pro is the most affordable smartphone in India with the 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor, the same sensor used on the OnePlus 7 Pro or the Asus 6z.

More and more OEMs are expected to launch smartphones with the 64 MP sensor, and the Redmi's option will be for sure one of the affordable options with the highest resolution camera sensor on a smartphone.

