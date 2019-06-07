Realme 5G Smartphone Teased By CEO Madhav Sheth News oi-Vivek

Realme has come out to be one of the most disruptive smartphones brands, especially in 2019 by launching smartphones like the Realme X. Now, Realme India's Chief Madhav has spilled some beans on the upcoming Realme smartphone with 5G network capability.

According to the latest Twitter post from Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India has officially confirmed that the company is currently testing the 5G technology, and Realme will launch a 5G smartphone in 2019. However, he has not confirmed whether India will be the first country to see the 5G Realme smartphone.

On the same post, he has also confirmed that Realme will launch smartphones with the best technology in India as early as possible, and we think that Madhav is speaking about the 5G smartphone.

Have a look at the first 5G smartphone

It looks like the Madhav has already tested the 5G smartphone, and the device he is holding an upcoming Realme smartphone, which is most likely to support 5G.

The smartphone has been covered with a strange case, which hides most of the design aspects of the smartphone. Similarly, the upcoming Realme smartphone is most likely to feature an edge-to-edge design, offering higher screen to body ratio.

Similarly, the company is also planning to launch the Realme X in India, which is the first Realme smartphone to offer a lot of premium features like pop-up selfie camera, in-display fingerprint sensor, OLED display, edge-to-edge bezel less screen and a lot more, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. The Realme X is also expected to be the most expensive smartphone from the brand, and is expected to be priced around Rs. 18,000 to Rs. 20,000 for the base variant.

What do we think about the Realme 5G smartphone?

5G has gone live in different countries, including South Korea and Italy and smartphone OEMs like Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and LG has already launched smartphones with 5G networking capability.

With different manufacturers like Qualcomm, Huawei, and MediaTek already launched different 5G modems. It looks like Realme could be the first smartphone brand to launch an affordable 5G smartphone. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Realme 5G smartphone.