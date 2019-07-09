ENGLISH

    There have been a lot of speculations about the upcoming Realme smartphone that is planned to launch alongside the Realme X, which is the company's first smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera. Now, new leaked promotional material has revealed that the Realme 3i will launch alongside the Realme X.

    Realme 3i With 64 MP Camera Might Launch Alongside The Realme X

     

    Realme 3i To Feature A Water-Drop Notch Design

    The Realme 3i (previously known as the Realme 3 Lite) leak speculates that the smartphone will come with a water-drop notch display, instead of a full-screen display on the Realme X. From the front, the Realme 3i is most likely to look similar to the Realme 3, Realme 2 Pro, and the Realme U1.

    As the company has already confirmed about the launch of a smartphone with a 64 MP primary camera, it is most likely that the Realme 3i is the smartphone that might launch in India with the highest resolution camera ever on a smartphone.

    Another leak has hinted that the Realme 3i will not be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC (Realme 3 Pro and the Realme X are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC). The Realme 3i is expected to sport a MediaTek chipset (Possibly the Helio P70 SoC).

    In terms of overall design and aesthetics, the Realme 3i is expected to mimic the Realme 3 Pro with a polycarbonate design and gradient finish. The Realme 3i is also expected to feature a micro USB port for charging, and might not support VOOC charging like the Realme X or the Realme 3 Pro.

    As of now, there is no additional information on the possible features and specifications of the smartphone. Just like the Realme 3, the Realme 3i will launch with ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie OS.

     

    Our Opinion On The Realme 3i

    The Realme 3i is expected to be priced between the Realme 3 and the Realme 3 Pro, and the device is most likely to compete against the Redmi 7S, which is one of the most affordable smartphones in the country with a 48 MP primary camera. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Realme 3.

