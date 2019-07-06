Just In
Realme 3 Lite Likely To Launch On July 15 With 64 MP Primary Camera
Realme is all set for the launch of the Realme X in India, which is the first smartphone from the company to launch in India with a pop-up selfie camera. Now, a new report suggests that the company will launch an entry-level or mid-tier smartphone along with the Realme X.
Realme 3 Lite Expected To Launch Along The Realme X
According to Ishan Agarwal, the company is most likely to launch a lite version of the Realme 3, which might launch as the Realme 3 Lite. As of now, there is no information on the features or specifications of the Realme 3 Lite, and the Realme 3 Lite is most likely to cost less than the Realme 3.
Realme India head Madhav Seth recently teased the launch of a new smartphone with 64 MP primary camera, and the Realme 3 Lite is most likely to be the first smartphone to launch in India with a 64 MP primary camera (Samsung GW-1 sensor).
Exclusive: realme will launch two phones on 15th July. First one is realme X that will launch with Snapdragon 710 in India and the second one will be a lesser-specced/lite version of the realme 3 (I don't know the exact name yet). Sounds interesting, doesn't it? #realmeX #realme pic.twitter.com/CYt8Q8oQ5i— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 6, 2019
Realme X Specifications
The Realme X is the first smartphone from the company with a completely bezel-less design and a pop-up selfie camera setup. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with at least 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a 6.53-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass.
The device has a dual camera set up at the back with a 48 MP primary camera and a 5 MP depth sensor. At the front, the device has a 16 MP pop-up selfie camera, and the Realme X is also the first smartphone from the company to offer a motorized selfie camera.
The smartphone is fueled by a 3765 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port with a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Realme X runs on Android 9 Pie OS with custom ColorOS 6.0 skin on top.
Our Opinion On The Realme 3 Lite
The Realme 3 Lite looks like a great smartphone, especially considering the fact that the smartphone will have a 64 MP primary camera. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Realme X and the Realme 3 Lite.
