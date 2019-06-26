Realme 64MP Camera Smartphone On Cards – Camera Samples Compared By CEO News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme is gearing up to be the first smartphone brand to launch a device with a whopping 64MP camera. Right now, all the phone makers are eying to use 48MP rear camera sensor and it is quite interesting to know that the Oppo spin-off is all set to take the megapixel race to the next level.

Initially, Realme was successful in integrating 16MP camera sensors in its offerings and gradually moved to the 48MP sensor with the recent launch - Realme X. Now, it has moved to the next level as it is prepping to launch a device with a 64MP sensor. With such a camera sensor, we can expect the smartphone to rival DSLR cameras.

Realme Smartphone With 64MP Camera

A few days back, Realme confirmed that it is working on a smartphone featuring a 64MP Samsung GW1 sensor. It will debut in India initially before the international markets unlike the Realme X. However, there is no specific time frame regarding its launch. On the other hand, the recently announced Realme X, the first smartphone from the brand to feature a pop-up selfie camera is all speculated to be launched in India by September.

Here's a glimpse of what this realme prototype can do. Even compared it with some other flagship model in a more premium price segment. Buckle up and #DareToLeap to some real exciting camera experience this year. pic.twitter.com/kVgz9griQy — Madhav X (@MadhavSheth1) June 25, 2019

Realme Compares 64MP And 48MP Sensors

Samsung GW1 is a 1/1.72″ sensor with a Tetracell design. This means that the sensor will be able to capture 16MP images as well. Notably, the upcoming Realme smartphone will have a 64MP primary camera sensor and there will be a quad-camera setup on the device, as per the teaser and watermark on the camera sample shared by the company CEO Madhav Sheth.

Earlier this week, the company's CEO shared one image captured with the 64MP camera sensor at its rear. Now, Sheth has taken to Twitter to share additional images. The second set of images show the comparison of camera samples captured using the Realme smartphone's 64MP camera sensor and other rival devices. And, we should say that the comparison images are in favor of the Realme smartphone.

Well, the upcoming Realme smartphone appears to be strong in terms of imaging capabilities. It captures more details even in the shadowed and highlighted areas. The exposure also appears to be good. The benefit of such a high-resolution camera is that as you zoom into the image, you can get to see that the details are not lost.

What We Think About Realme Phone With 64MP Camera?

These days, many smartphone brands market their devices banking on their imaging capabilities. But the devices struggle to capture enough details and lack some key aspects such as dynamic range as seen in the camera samples of the rival images in the tweet shown above. This step from Realme shows us that it will open up a new category in terms of competition with many flagship devices coming with such a high-resolution sensor.

