Realme X India Launch: 2019 Might Not Be The Year

Realme officially announced the premium mid-range smartphone, the Realme X earlier this month in its home country China. The latest entrant offers some powerful internals such as a 48MP primary camera lens, a Snapdragon 710 processor, and others. The smartphone was tipped to launch in India by the mid of 2019, however, the company has now suggested otherwise.

Madhav Sheth, Realme India CEO had recently revealed that the Realme X will be launched in India with some different hardware. It is tipped to carry a price tag of somewhere around Rs. 18,000. Now the latest information shared by Sheth reveals the information on the availability of the device in the Indian market.

While the previous leaks and rumors have indicated the Realme X launch by the mid of 2019, Sheth has confirmed that the smartphone will not be launched in India by "second half of this year". This means the Realme X is not going to be launched anytime near July or later. The official launch date of the smartphone in the Indian market is yet to be announced by the company.

Realme X key specifications and features:

In terms of internals, the key highlight of the Realme X is the dual-rear camera module with a 48MP primary sensor which is paired with 5MP depth sensor. To capture selfies and to make video calls, the smartphone packs a 16MP selfie snapper that has a f/2.0 aperture. The device sports a massive 6.5-inch AMOLED display panel. The display features a notch less design and has an optical in-display fingerprint scanner for security.

The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 710 chipset which is clubbed with 6GB and 8GB RAM. The device offers a stirage space of 64GB and 128GB. The internal storage of the device is expandable using a microSD card. It also features Hyper Boost 2.0 technology for an enhanced gaming experience.

The Realme X ships with Android 9 Pie firmware which is topped with ColorOS 6.0 interface. Backing up the smartphone is a 3,765mAh battery unit which supports VOOC 3.0 flash charge technology.

