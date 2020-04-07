Just In
- 31 min ago OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger Features, Specifications, And Price Leaked
-
- 39 min ago Uber Joins Hands With Flipkart To Help People Fight Against COVID-19
- 53 min ago OPPO Ace2 With Snapdragon 865 SoC Slated For April 13 Launch
- 59 min ago Honor Play 4T Pro With Android Pie Drops By Geekbench
Don't Miss
- News Fake: No additional directions on PPE kit specification has been given
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Himachal Pradesh In April
- Sports I have a World Cup left in me, eyeing India return as a T20 finisher: Robin Uthappa
- Movies Hrithik Roshan Helps Again By Facilitating 1.2 Lakh Nutritious Cooked Meals For The Needy!
- Lifestyle 9 Amazing Make-up Tips To Make You Look Less Tired Instantly
- Automobiles Suzuki Swift Sport Spotted Undisguised At Delhi Airport: Spy Pics & Details
- Finance Acko Offers One Month Free Auto Insurance To Customers Amid Lockdown
- Education CBSE Academic Calendar 2020-21 For Class 1 To 12
Oppo A92, A52 Key Internals Tipped On Google Play Console
Oppo might have two more smartphones under development in its budget 'A' series. In addition to the Oppo A12, the company is said to be working on the Oppo A92 and the Oppo A52. While the former has been spotted via leaks earlier as well, the latter has made it to the rumor mill for the first time. The specifications of both the smartphones have been tipped via Google Play Console.
Oppo A92 And Oppo A52 Key Features
As per the Google Play Console's listing, both Oppo A91 and the Oppo A52 will be packed with a similar set of hardware. The smartphones are said to flaunt an FHD+ display bearing 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The display size of both smartphones has been kept a mystery at this point.
The listing also suggests that there will be the same chipset driving both the units. The Oppo A92 and the Oppo A52 will draw their power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset. The RAM seems to be the primary differentiator in terms of hardware here.
While the Oppo A92 is listed with 8GB RAM, the Oppo A52's Google Play Console's listing indicates 6GB RAM. Sadly, the storage capacity of both smartphones is not mentioned in the listing. The other major similarity which both smartphones bear is the firmware. Oppo will be equipping both the devices with the Android 10 OS which will be topped with a custom Color OS 7 skin.
This is all the primary information shared on the hardware of the Oppo A92 and the Oppo A52 by the Google Play Console's database. We are yet to get the details on the camera, battery, and connectivity features of both Oppo A92 and the Oppo A51. Also, the details on their launch are also yet to be shared by Oppo. It remains to be seen if this current pandemic situation due to coronavirus outbreak will have any effect on their arrival.
-
29,400
-
38,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
18,500
-
21,900
-
92,999
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
42,099
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
17,999
-
29,495
-
18,990
-
14,999
-
64,900
-
34,980
-
45,900
-
11,999
-
11,999
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
29,999
-
8,999
-
13,970
-
82,999
-
9,535
-
8,999