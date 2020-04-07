Oppo A92, A52 Key Internals Tipped On Google Play Console News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo might have two more smartphones under development in its budget 'A' series. In addition to the Oppo A12, the company is said to be working on the Oppo A92 and the Oppo A52. While the former has been spotted via leaks earlier as well, the latter has made it to the rumor mill for the first time. The specifications of both the smartphones have been tipped via Google Play Console.

Oppo A92 And Oppo A52 Key Features

As per the Google Play Console's listing, both Oppo A91 and the Oppo A52 will be packed with a similar set of hardware. The smartphones are said to flaunt an FHD+ display bearing 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The display size of both smartphones has been kept a mystery at this point.

The listing also suggests that there will be the same chipset driving both the units. The Oppo A92 and the Oppo A52 will draw their power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset. The RAM seems to be the primary differentiator in terms of hardware here.

While the Oppo A92 is listed with 8GB RAM, the Oppo A52's Google Play Console's listing indicates 6GB RAM. Sadly, the storage capacity of both smartphones is not mentioned in the listing. The other major similarity which both smartphones bear is the firmware. Oppo will be equipping both the devices with the Android 10 OS which will be topped with a custom Color OS 7 skin.

This is all the primary information shared on the hardware of the Oppo A92 and the Oppo A52 by the Google Play Console's database. We are yet to get the details on the camera, battery, and connectivity features of both Oppo A92 and the Oppo A51. Also, the details on their launch are also yet to be shared by Oppo. It remains to be seen if this current pandemic situation due to coronavirus outbreak will have any effect on their arrival.

