    Oppo A92 Massive Leak: Renders, Specs, Price Get Listed

    By
    |

    Of late, Oppo has been coming up with many new smartphones on the A series. Soon after the same, another device from the company's portfolio, the Oppo A92 was leaked recently. Now, the upcoming Oppo smartphone has been listed by a retailer in Indonesia revealing its complete specs and design.

    Oppo A92 Massive Leak: Renders, Specs, Price Get Listed

     

    A few days back, we came across a report revealing the possible design and specs of the Oppo A92. Now, the device is listed by Lazada, an Indonesian shopping site ahead of its launch revealing almost all the details we need to know about the device. Notably, the smartphone is already up for pre-order on the site.

    Oppo A92 Specifications Listed

    The Oppo A92 listing shows that the smartphone will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a pixel density of 405 ppi. It seems to have a punch-hole cutout to house the selfie camera. Under its hood, the smartphone from Oppo is believed to get the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC teamed up with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space.

    The leaked renders of the Oppo A92 shows that the device could flaunt a quad-camera setup at the rear with the four camera sensors arranged in a rectangular module at the top left corner. And, the leaked specs claim that it will comprise a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP tertiary macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the punch-hole cutout is said to house a 16MP selfie camera sensor.

    Apart from these, the Oppo A92 is listed to feature a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging support, a USB Type-C port, Android 10 topped with ColorOS 7.1, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

     

    Oppo A92 Expected Price

    The Oppo A92 has been listed in two configurations on the Indonesian site priced at IDR 3,999,000 (approx. Rs. 20,100) and IDR 4,499,000 (approx. Rs. 22,600). The device seems to arrive in Twilight Black, Aurora Purple and Shining White options. As mentioned above, the Oppo A92 is up for pre-order and it appears to bundle a pair Of wireless earphones as well.

    Read More About: oppo news smartphones
    Story first published: Sunday, May 3, 2020, 8:00 [IST]
