Oppo A92 Design, Specifications Leaked; Quad-Camera Tipped

Oppo has been announcing a couple of smartphones over the past few weeks. The company recently unveiled the Oppo A92s in China followed by the Oppo A52 smartphone. Now, fresh reports reveal the renders, specifications, and even the design of the next Oppo smartphone, namely the Oppo A92.

Oppo A92 Leaked Design

The reports come from PriceBaba, who collaborated with tipster Ishan Agarwal to reveal the new Oppo A92 renders. For one, the upcoming Oppo A92 is expected to have a display with a punch-hole housed in the top-left corner. Like many novel smartphone designs, the Oppo A92 has a fingerprint sensor on the side.

Other design aspects include a rectangular module for the cameras at the rear. The report further suggests that the Oppo A29 will pack a quad-camera setup along with an LED flash. The rear quad-camera setup is said to include a 48MP main shooter, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP portrait lens.

Oppo has branded itself as the selfie camera. The upcoming Oppo A92s smartphone is said to pack a 16MP selfie camera with a few advanced sensors. The upcoming smartphone is said to launch in three variants namely Shining White, shown in the image, Twilight Black, and Aurora Purple.

Oppo A92 Leaked Specifications

Some of the details of the Oppo A92 include a 6.5-inch IPC LCD panel with full HD+ resolution. This is the same screen and features packed on the Oppo A92s smartphone. However, there are a couple of key differences between the two variants, the report notes.

Firstly, the Dimensity 800 5G chipset powers the Oppo A92s smartphone, whereas, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset is said to be packed in the Oppo A92. Also, the upcoming smartphone is expected to feature an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The Oppo ColorOS 7.1 based Android 10 OS will come preloaded on the device, like most new Oppo smartphones.

Also, a 5,000mAh battery is said to power the smartphone. Most of the specifications look quite similar to that of the Oppo A52. The Chinese company might have revamped the Oppo A92s and the Oppo A52 to create the Oppo A92. However, nothing is certain yet and we advise readers to take it with a grain of salt.

