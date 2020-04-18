ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oppo A92s With Quad Rear Cameras, 5G Support Announced

    By
    |

    Oppo seems to be on a launch spree as the company is coming up with new smartphones on a timely basis. The recent offering from the company is the Oppo A92s. Well, it is a new mid-range 5G smartphone that has been unveiled in the company's home country China.

    Oppo A92s With Quad Rear Cameras, 5G Support Announced

     

    The new Oppo A92s features highlights such as a quad-camera setup at its rear, a MediaTek Dimensity chipset with support for inbuilt 5G connectivity (SA/NSA) and other notable aspects seen in premium mid-range smartphones in the market.

    Oppo A92s Price And Availability

    Oppo A92s comes in two color options - Black and White. The device is priced at 2199 yuan (approx. Rs. 23.700) for the base variant with 6GB RAM Nd 128GB storage space. The high-end variant of the smartphone 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space is priced at 2499 yuan (approx. Rs. 27.000). As of now, the Oppo smartphone is under pre-order and will go on sale starting from April 29 in the country. There is no word regarding the global release of this smartphone for now.

    Oppo A92s Specifications

    Oppo A92s flaunts a 6.57-inch FHD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a punch-hole cutout to house the dual selfie camera sensors at the top left of the screen. The screen has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The Oppo smartphone arrives with a 3D glass back, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

    Under its hood, the Oppo smartphone gets the power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800 (MT6873V) SoC based on the 7nm process. It runs Android 10 topped with ColorOS 7.1. The other aspects of the smartphone include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

    On the optical front, the Oppo A92s bestows a quad-camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with LED flash and f/1.7 aperture, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP tertiary macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 16MP primary Sony IMX471 primary sensor and a 2MP secondary depth sensor.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: oppo news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, April 18, 2020, 11:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 18, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X