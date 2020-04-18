Oppo A92s With Quad Rear Cameras, 5G Support Announced News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Oppo seems to be on a launch spree as the company is coming up with new smartphones on a timely basis. The recent offering from the company is the Oppo A92s. Well, it is a new mid-range 5G smartphone that has been unveiled in the company's home country China.

The new Oppo A92s features highlights such as a quad-camera setup at its rear, a MediaTek Dimensity chipset with support for inbuilt 5G connectivity (SA/NSA) and other notable aspects seen in premium mid-range smartphones in the market.

Oppo A92s Price And Availability

Oppo A92s comes in two color options - Black and White. The device is priced at 2199 yuan (approx. Rs. 23.700) for the base variant with 6GB RAM Nd 128GB storage space. The high-end variant of the smartphone 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space is priced at 2499 yuan (approx. Rs. 27.000). As of now, the Oppo smartphone is under pre-order and will go on sale starting from April 29 in the country. There is no word regarding the global release of this smartphone for now.

Oppo A92s Specifications

Oppo A92s flaunts a 6.57-inch FHD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a punch-hole cutout to house the dual selfie camera sensors at the top left of the screen. The screen has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The Oppo smartphone arrives with a 3D glass back, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Under its hood, the Oppo smartphone gets the power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800 (MT6873V) SoC based on the 7nm process. It runs Android 10 topped with ColorOS 7.1. The other aspects of the smartphone include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

On the optical front, the Oppo A92s bestows a quad-camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with LED flash and f/1.7 aperture, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP tertiary macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 16MP primary Sony IMX471 primary sensor and a 2MP secondary depth sensor.

