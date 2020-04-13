OPPO A92s 5G Running on MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC Appears On Geekbench News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo is said to be working on a bunch of smartphones which will be launched under its affordable A series. The devices under development are said to be the A12 and A92. Now, a new device in it's a series has been spotted online dubbed the Oppo A92s. The upcoming handset is said to be a 5G offering and some of its hardware has also been tipped.

The Oppo A92s has popped on Geekbench which is a popular mobile benchmark platform. The device has been listed with the Oppo PDKM00 model number suggests a report via MSP. According to the benchmark website, the upcoming smartphone will make use of the ARM MTK6973 chipset which will have eight cores and 2.00 GHz base frequency.

For the unaware, the ARM MTK6873 chipset is also known as the MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor. This Geekbench listing suggests up to 8GB RAM configuration. Also, there is no mention of the storage capacity. But, the listing has revealed Android 10 OS taking care of the software side, which is likely to be wrapped around the Color OS 7 UI.

It is worth noting that this handset is said to launch with 5G network support. The smartphone has scored 2504 points in the single-core test, while in the multi-core test it has scored 8130 points. The Geekbench listing is limited to the aforementioned hardware details.

As for the remaining expected hardware, the Oppo A92s is said to arrive with a quad-rear camera module that will be accommodating a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor. Completing the imaging setup is said to be an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a set of 2MP sensors functioning as macro and depth sensors respectively.

The handset is rumored to launch with a 6.57-inch LCD display that will offer an FHD+ resolution and a 12)Hz refresh rate. The device is said to launch with a dual punch-hole selfie camera setup packed with a 16MP Sony IMX471 primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The device might be powered by a 4,000 mAh battery that is said to support 18W fast charging.

Best Mobiles in India