Oppo A92s New Poster Confirms 120Hz Display, 5G Network Support News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo A92s is the first smartphone by the company that will offer 5G network support in its 'A' series. The A92's primary hardware feature was recently revealed online via TENNA. It has also stopped by Geekbench with some matching set of internals as tipped via Geekbench. The upcoming smartphone is said to b the first smartphone to launch with the MedoaTel Dimensity 800 chipset. Now, a new official poster of the device has popped up online.

The Oppo A92s' leaked official poster has been spotted on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. The leaked poster confirms the presence of a 120Hz display. But, the display size is not mentioned on the poster. Also, according to the poster reiterates the support for 5G connectivity. There is no other detail revealed by the leaked poster on what to expect from the A92's hardware.

The Oppo A92s has already visited some of the mobile certification websites such as TENNA and MMIT and also on Geekbench. The leaks in the past have suggested a 6.57-inch LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. There will be dual punch-hole accommodating the selfie cameras.

In the optics department, the Oppo A92s is said to accommodate four cameras comprising a 48MP primary sensor. Accompanying the main lens is said to be an 8MP superwide sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The dual punch-hole is said to accommodate a 16MP primary selfie camera and a 2MP depth lens.

At its core, there will be the MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor with 5G connectivity. The device is said to arrive with three different RAM and two storage options - 6GB/8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/2456GB storage. Software-wise it is likely to boot on Android 10 OS which could be wrapped around Color OS 7 user interface. Lastly, a 4,880 mAh battery is said to drive the unit.

