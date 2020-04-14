Oppo A92s 5G Key Specifications Tipped Via TENNA News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo A92s is the upcoming 5G smartphone in the company's affordable 'A' series. The device was recently made an appearance on Geekbench running on MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor and Android 10 OS. Now, the handset has visited another popular mobile regulatory authentication platform in China called TENNA. This time around some major clues has been dropped on its hardware.

The Oppo A92s has shown up with the PDKM00 model number on TENNA. According to the listing, the device will launch with 163.8 x 75 x 8.1mm dimensions and will weigh at 184gms. The listing suggests there will be a 6.57-inch display that will be an LCD panel.

It will offer an FHD+ resolution which will deliver 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and offer a 20:9 aspect ratio. Also, it will have a refresh rate of 120Hz making it the first device in Oppo A series with this feature.

The listing further notes a 2.0GHz octa-core chipset that will be powering the smartphone. While the name of the processor is not revealed in this listing, the Geekbench listing suggested the MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G processor. The device will come with a 6GB/8GB/12GB RAM configuration and offer up to 256GB native storage.

The Oppo A92s is further said to arrive with a quad-camera setup at the rear housing a 48MP primary sensor. The square-shaped module is further said to pack an 8MP superwide sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor.

As per TENNA, the device will ship with Android 10 OS and feature a fingerprint scanner on the side panel for biometric authentication. The Oppo smartphone is said to draw its fuel from a 4,880 mAh battery and if the reports are to believed there will be no fast charging support.

