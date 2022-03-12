Oppo A96, Oppo A76 Launch Imminent; Specifications, Price Tipped For India News oi-Megha Rawat

The Oppo A96 and the Oppo A76 would be released in India soon, as claimed by a fresh report. The two 4G-enabled smartphones are expected to arrive in India within the next few days. The report also details some of the important features and specifications of the Oppo A96 and the Oppo A76.

The Oppo A96 is rumoured to include a AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The Oppo A76 has a HD+ display and was released in Malaysia last month.

According to MySmartPrice, the Oppo A96 and Oppo A76 would be released in India in the coming days. A couple of marketing posters included in the article hinted to key specs of the Oppo smartphones. The poster displays that both smartphones will be available in black and blue. According to the source, Oppo would most likely offer these smartphones through its offline stores, but they may also be accessible on Amazon or Flipkart.

Oppo A96 Features

According to reports, the Oppo A96 will have a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. According to the posters, the forthcoming Oppo smartphone will also have RAM expansion (up to 5GB). It will reportedly come with a 5,000mAh battery and support for 33W SuperVOOC rapid charging.

The Oppo A96 will have a flat display with narrow bezels on three sides and a slightly thicker chin, according to the photographs in the poster. The selfie camera is also housed in a hole-punch cutout on the display. A dual camera arrangement in a rectangular module is visible on the back.

Oppo A76 Features

As previously stated, the Oppo A76 was released in Malaysia last month. The characteristics listed in the poster are similar to the Malaysian model's specifications. According to reports, the Indian model will have a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Oppo A76 is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is also believed to have RAM expansion capabilities (up to 5GB). The phone is believed to include a 5,000mAh battery and support for 33W SuperVOOC rapid charging.

Oppo A96 And Oppo A76- Price And Availability

Tipster Abhishek Yadav believes that the Oppo A96 and Oppo A76 would be released in India today i.e., March 12. The A96's 8GB RAM+128GB storage model will set you back about Rs. 20,000. However, the Oppo A76 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost you around Rs. 17,000.

