Oppo A97 5G With Dimensity 810 SoC, 90Hz Display Goes Official; Price & Specs News oi-Akshay Kumar

Oppo A97 5G has been the subject of a number of leaks and reports lately. Some of the details regarding the phone like the images and specs were already revealed earlier via some leaks and official teasers. Today, the company has finally officially launched the Oppo A97 5G in its home market of China.

Oppo A97 5G Specifications, Features

The Oppo A97 5G has arrived as a premium mid-range 5G smartphone with an attractive design. The handset has a waterdrop notch above the screen to house the selfie camera. The device has highly narrow bezels on all sides of the screen. At the rear, the smartphone offers a large rectangular camera module, which has two shooters and an LED flash unit. There's also a fingerprint sensor on the right side.

The Oppo A97 5G is equipped with a 6.65-inch LCD display, which offers a resolution of 2,408 x 1,080 pixels and a screen refresh rate of 90Hz. Powering the premium mid-range handset is the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, which is accompanied by 12GB of RAM and 256GB of native storage. The software side of things is handled by ColorOS 12, which is based on Android 12.

Talking about the cameras, the Oppo A97 5G sports a 48MP primary camera on the back, which is paired with a 2MP secondary snapper. For selfies and video calling purposes, the device offers an 8MP shooter. The connectivity options of the Oppo A97 5G include 5G, dual-SIM slots, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone socket, and the USB Type-C charging port.

The Oppo A97 5G is fuelled by a beefy 5,000 mAh battery, which supports a massive 33W fast charging technology. The handset also has dual stereo speakers with Dirac-optimized sound output.

Oppo A97 5G Price, Availability

The Oppo A97 5G's sole variant has been priced at Yuan 2,099 (around Rs. 24,730). The phone comes in two color variants - Black and Blue. The phone is already available to pre-order in China and will be going on sale from July 15.

As of now, there's no word if the Oppo A97 5G will be available in international markets like India at the moment. We do know that the brand is all set to launch the Reno 8 series of devices in India at an event on July 18.

