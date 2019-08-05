Oppo A9s(PCHM10) Specification Leaked: Expected To Launch Soon News oi-Vivek

Oppo might soon launch a phone based on Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. A new Oppo smartphone with the model number PCHM10 is listed on Bluetooth SIG certification site. The listing reveals some of the specifications of the upcoming Oppo smartphone.

The upcoming Oppo smartphone (expected to be the Oppo A9s) is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and Adreno 610 GPU, paired with 4GB RAM. The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie OS with a 720p display, offering 298 ppi.

The same smartphone is also spotted on Geekbench, which reaffirms the specs sheet of the device. On Geekbench, the device scores 1560 points on single-core and 5305 points on multi-core CPU performances. These numbers are in-line with CPU scores of the Xiaomi CC9e or the Xiaomi Mi A3.

Xiaomi Mi A3 Specs

The Xiaomi Mi A3 is rebranded Xiaomi CC9e with Android One support. The device runs on stock Android 9 Pie with an all-glass design. The phone has a 6.08-inch AMOLED display with HD+ resolution protected by 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The phone has a triple rear-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the phone sports a 32MP selfie camera with support for face unlock. The device offers dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots.

The smartphone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging via USB Type-C port. Unlike the Xiaomi Mi A2, the Mi A3 has a 3.5mm headphone jack and an IR blaster that acts as a universal remote.

Our Opinion On The Upcoming Oppo Smartphone

It looks like Oppo is working on a sub Rs. 15,000 smartphone. Though the specs sheet tells only the part of the story, the smartphone is likely to launch in coming weeks and is likely to compete against the other mid-tier smartphones.

Via

Best Mobiles in India