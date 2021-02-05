Oppo Announces New 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant For A15s Phone News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo A15s went official in India back in December last year. Now, the handset is getting a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant that will sit with the existing 64GB variant. The price of the new 4GB RAM + 128GB model has been set at Rs. 12,490 and will be sold in Dynamic Black and Fancy White color options. However, the 64GB model is available in Rainbow Silver color as well and it costs Rs. 11,490.

The new model of the Oppo A15s is now up for purchase in the country at Amazon and retail outlets. Apart from the storage, the specifications of the new model remain the same. To recall, the Oppo A15s made its debut as an upgraded version of the Oppo A15.

Oppo A15s Features

The Oppo A15s runs the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC which is capable of handling day-to-day usage. There is a 6.52-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) display with a standard 60Hz refresh, where Oppo could have offered a higher refresh rate. As the budget Oppo A33(2020) has a 90Hz display which is available in the country for Rs. 10,990.

Moreover, the native storage of the Oppo A15s supports a microSD card for additional storage expansion up to 256GB. Software-wise, it runs ColorOS 7.2, based on Android 10. The phone gets its fuel from a 4,230 mAh battery that supports a standard 10W charging.

For imaging, the Oppo A15s has a triple rear camera setup placed into a square-shaped module along with the LED flash. The camera sensors include a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and videos, you get an 8MP selfie camera at the front which is upgraded over the 5MP sensor on the Oppo A15.

For connectivity, the handset supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Micro-USB port for charging. Lastly, it sports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

