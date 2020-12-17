Oppo A15s Launched In India For Rs. 11,490: Specs, Sale Date And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After several leaks and reports, the Oppo A15s has been launched in India. This smartphone is a relatively upgraded variant of the vanilla variant, the Oppo A15 that was launched in the country in October. Let's check out the specifications, features and pricing of the Oppo smartphone from here.

How Is It Different From Oppo A15

The Oppo A15s is quite similar to the already available smartphone, the Oppo A15. The notable differences between the two smartphones are the increased RAM and storage space and improved selfie camera sensor.

While the vanilla variant comes with 2GB or 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage space, the Oppo A15s makes use of 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage space. Also, the Oppo A15 has just 5MP selfie camera sensor while the upgraded model has an 8MP sensor.

Another dissimilar aspect is the color options. The Oppo A15s has been launched in three color options such as Fancy White, Rainbow Silver and Dynamic Black.

Oppo A15s Specifications

Detailing on specifications, the Oppo A15s makes use of a 6.52-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution of 1600x720 pixels, 60Hz refresh rate and 88.7% screen-to-body ratio. Under its hood, the Oppo A15s gets the power from a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and runs ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10.

The dewdrop notch on the Oppo A15s sports the selfie camera sensor as mentioned above. At the rear, there is a triple-camera setup, which comes with a 13MP primary wide-angle sensor, 2MP secondary macro lens and a 2MP tertiary depth. Connectivitywise, there are standard features such as dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0 and more. A 4230mAh battery fuels the smartphone.

Oppo A15s Price In India

Oppo A15s is priced at Rs. 11,490 and will go on sale from December 21 via Amazon India and leading offline stores. The launch offers include 5% cashback on using select bank credit cards and ZestMoney on choosing no-cost EMI payment option for six months.

