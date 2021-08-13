Oppo Could Be Next To Bring Dimensity 810-Powered Phone; Expected Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

MediaTek recently announced the Dimensity 810 chip alongside the Dimensity 920 SoC. Meanwhile, Realme has already announced to launch of the first Dimensity 810-powered phone in the world. Now, it seems Oppo will be the next to bring the Dimensity 810-powered phone. Features of the upcoming Oppo smartphone have also been leaked online.

Oppo To Launch Dimensity 810-Powered Phone Soon

The new info came via a Chinese tipster who shared the features of the upcoming Oppo's Dimensity 810-powered phone. However, the exact name of the device is still unknown at this moment. Besides, there is no official word on this.

Oppo's Dimensity 810-Powered Phone Features Leaked

As per the leak, the upcoming Oppo smartphone will come with a 6.5-inch LCD display with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz. In terms of imaging, the device will feature a triple camera system at the rear panel that will include a 48MP Samsung GM1 main lens, an 8MP Hynix Hi846 ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro sensor.

Upfront, it is said to feature a 16MP Samsung S5K3P9 camera sensor for selfies and videos. Further, the smartphone will pack a 5,000 mAh battery unit that will support 18W fast charging tech. Moreover, the leak suggests the smartphone will have a 3.5mm audio jack, 3D plate back cover, and the Gorilla Glass protection at the front.

Besides, the device will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security and P2i grade for dust and water resistance. The leak also mentions the smartphone does not support NFC.

What More To Expect?

The upcoming Oppo phone is said to be an affordable offering. Besides, the newly announced MediaTek Dimensity 810 is an octa-core processor that comes with a 5G modem. The graphics are handled by the Arm Mali-G57 MC2, which can support FHD+ resolution.

So, we can safely assume the upcoming Oppo smartphone will be a 5G-enabled phone that will support FHD+ resolution. As mentioned above, Oppo is yet to confirm this. So, it will be better to take this with a pinch of salt.

