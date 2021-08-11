Just In
Realme 8s Could Be First Phone To Run Dimensity 810 Chipset
Realme is going to be the first brand to launch the Dimensity 810-powered smartphone in the world. Chipmaker MediaTek has today announced two new chipsets namely the MediaTek Dimensity 920 and the Dimensity 810. Now, the brand has officially announced it will be the first to bring a phone with the new MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset.
Do you want #realme to be the first to bring MediaTek Dimensity 810 Processor in the world? https://t.co/RVcrsnzvE5— Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) August 11, 2021
Realme To Launch Smartphone With Dimensity 810 Chipset Soon
Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth took to his Twitter handle to share a teaser with asking fans if they want Realme to be the first to launch the MediaTek Dimensity 810-powered phone in the world. However, the tweet does not mention the exact name of the device. It is expected to be the Realme 8s as the previous report revealed features of the upcoming Realme 8s smartphone which is said to run the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip.
Realme 8s Expected Features
The Realme 8s is expected to come with a 6.5-inch display, 90Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution support. The chipset is said to be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The device might ship with Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 and pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.
As per the leaked renders, the Realme 8s will have a different design at the rear. It will have a rectangular camera module with a vertical arrangement. The camera sensors will include a 64MP primary camera sensor, a depth, an ultra-wide-angle, and macro sensors. For selfies, the device is said to sport a 16MP front camera sensor.
The branding name will be placed at the bottom of its rear panel and will feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. For connectivity, it will include a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, and so on.
Realme 8s Expected Launch
The exact launch date of the smartphone is still unknown. In the latest #AskMadhav episode, the Realme India CEO confirmed some more products of the Realme 8 series under development including the Realme 8i and the Realme 8s. Given that, we expect the Realme 8s might be the first phone with the Dimensity 810 chipset and the launch is around the corner. However, we will have to wait for the official confirmation on the same.
