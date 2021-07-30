Just In
Realme 8s Renders Leak Revealing Possible Design
After the launch of the Realme 8 series smartphones including Realme 8, Realme 8 5G and Realme 8 Pro, it looks like the company is gearing up to add two more phones to the lineup. Well, the talk is about the Realme 8s and Realme 8i. While the details about the latter are not known, the renders of the Realme 8s have hit the web revealing what we can expect in terms of the design.
Realme 8s Renders Leak
As per a report by 91Mobiles that has shared the leaked renders of the alleged Realme 8s, the smartphone might flaunt a different design at the rear. It might feature a rectangular camera module with a vertical arrangement housing four cameras. Also, the camera unit is seen to flaunt a pill-shaped LED flash unit within it.
Word is that, the alleged Realme 8s might flaunt a 64MP primary camera sensor at the rear alongside three other sensors including depth, ultra-wide-angle and macro lenses. Also, at the front, it is said to feature a 16MP selfie camera sensor.
Besides the camera arrangement, the Realme 8s appears to flaunt the branding of the company at the bottom of its rear panel and flaunt a purple shade as well. Though these renders reveal the possible rear panel design and the sides, there is not much about the front design. We can see the side-mounted fingerprint sensor at the right and a SIM card tray at the left. Also, the upcoming Realme smartphone in question appears to arrive with a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille and a secondary microphone at the top.
Realme 8s Expects Specs
From the existing reports, the Realme 8s is believed to flaunt a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to come with an FHD+ resolution and have thin bezels. At its helm, the smartphone is believed to get the power from a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It could boot on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 and get the power from a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.
