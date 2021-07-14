Realme GT 5G With Snapdragon 888 SoC India Launch Teased: Master Edition Confirmed News oi-Vivek

Realme India has been on a launch spree for the last few months. The brand has now kept this trend going by teasing the launch of its most powerful smartphone -- the Realme GT 5G In India. The Realme GT 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and is all set to debut in the country in the next few weeks.

The company has started teasing various aspects of the Realme GT 5G on social media platforms. Realme India is currently taking one step at a time and is talking about aspects like the design of the phone, processor, and a few more aspects, possibly to build interest amongst the folks for the upcoming event.

Realme GT 5G Master Edition India Launch

Realme India has been known for offering special and limited edition models, starting with the Realme X. The company has now almost confirmed that the Realme GT 5G Master Edition will also get launched in India. Though the hardware is likely to remain the same with the Master Edition, it is expected to enter the market with the new paint job and special packaging.

Again, there is expected to be a single SKU for the Master Edition, and we believe that the phone will be available with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. As per the pricing, the Realme GT 5G Master Edition is likely to cost a bit more than the regular version with a similar configuration.

Something full of speed is on its way!

Let's see how many of you can decode the hidden message. @realmeIndia https://t.co/OE2fdqeYxa pic.twitter.com/HStuDQzVpq — Madhav Max 5G (@MadhavSheth1) July 14, 2021

First Smartphone With Android 12 OS?

Globally, the Realme GT 5G is one of the first smartphones to receive Android 12 beta support. Given that information, the Realme GT 5G could be the first smartphone from the company's den to ship with Android 12 OS with custom Realme UI skin on top.

Given the features and specs sheet, the Realme GT 5G is expected to be priced around Rs. 40,000, which still makes one of the most affordable Snapdragon 888 SoC powered smartphones in the country. The device will go against the contemporaries like the OnePlus 9, iQOO 7, and even the upcoming Asus ZenFone 8.

