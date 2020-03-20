Oppo CPH2005 With Snapdragon 765 SoC, 48MP Quad-Cameras Shows Up On Bluetooth SIG News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

A few weeks ago a mystery Oppo smartphone was spotted with the Oppo CPH2005 model. The handset was tipped to be a 5G device in the making, but its moniker wasn't revealed. Now, this device has been spotted on another mobile certification website which not only reveals some of the key specs but also indicates an imminent launch.

The Oppo CPH2005 has now been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website. This listing has confirmed it to be a mid-range offering by the Chinese brand which will be running on the octa-core Snapdragon 765 chipset. This new SoC is based on 7nm architecture and comes with support for the 5G network.

The Bluetooth SIG's listing further suggests the processor will be accompanied by Adreno 620 GPU. Sadly, there is no mention of the RAM and storage capacity. But, it does suggest a Color OS 7 user interface that could be wrapped around the Android 10 OS.

The listing also notes the other primary features of the Oppo CPH2005 such as a 6.4-inch AMOLED display delivering an FHD+ resolution. It can't be said for sure if there will be a waterdrop notch or punch-hole for the selfie camera or if the device will come with a motorized-module.

Speaking of which, the Oppo CPH2005 will be another quad-camera smartphone by the Chinese brand. The cameras will be accommodating a 48MP primary sensor which will be aided by an 8MP sensor, and a set of 2MP sensors. The selfie department will be handled by a 32MP camera up front.

It will come with support for dual-band Wi-Fi. That's the primary information the Bluetooth SIG listing reveals on the upcoming Oppo smartphone. With such a massive leak, it shouldn't be long enough until the device's moniker surfaces online.

via

Best Mobiles in India