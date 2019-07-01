Oppo F11: Upgraded 6GB RAM Model Coming Soon To India For Rs. 19,990 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

The Chinese smartphone brand Oppo announced the mid-range F11 smartphone earlier in May this year. The device was launched as a trimmed down variant of the F11 Pro and is available for purchase on both offline as well as offline retail stores in India.

The Oppo F11 is available in single RAM and storage space options in India. However, it appears that the company is gearing up to launch a new high-end variant of the smartphone. The upgraded model of the smartphone is expected to be available sometime soon in India. Let's have a look at the details:

Oppo F11 Upcoming Variant Details:

Oppo is all set to introduce a high-end variant of the Oppo F11 that will offer 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Notably, the base variant of the device which comes with 4GB RAM also has 128GB of internal storage.

While the base variant is available for Rs. 17,990 in India, the upcoming variant is expected to be available for Rs. 19,990. Apart from the RAM, the remaining internals of the device will remain the same including camera, display, and others.

Oppo has not yet revealed any information on the availability of the upgraded Oppo F11. It would be hard to say whether it will be available for sale on online or offline stores in the beginning.

We are waiting for some more concrete information on the availability of the Oppo F11 6GB RAM option and will keep you posted on the same.

Oppo F11 Hardware And Software:

In terms of hardware, the smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch LCD display that has an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. There is a waterdrop notch on top which fits a 16MP selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture.

The primary camera module at the rear comprises of a 48MP (f/1.8) lens and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. The Oppo F11 runs on an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC clubbed with MaliG72 MP3 GPU.

In the software department, the handset makes use of Android Pie firmware layered with Color OS 6.0 skin on top. To keep the processor ticking, the device packs a beefy 4,020mAh battery with VOOC Flash charge support.

