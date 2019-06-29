Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Review: Top-Notch Performance Fused With Elegance

Full Specifications

6.6-inch AMOLED display

Corning Gorilla Glass 6

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Processor

Android 9 Pie

ColorOS 6

Adreno 640

6/8GB of RAM

128/256GB internal storage

48MP + 13MP + 8MP triple camera

16MP Selfie camera

4065 mAh battery

20W (VOOC Flash Charge)

Design

In a sea of rectangular smartphones, Reno's design feels really fresh. It is without a doubt one of the best-looking devices out there. The company has managed to produce a perfect balance of great aesthetics with a twist of movable parts. However, the device is pretty heavy weighing around 215 gram, making it difficult for users to watch for long durations while viewing content.

The smartphones sport an all-glass design sans the notch making the viewing experience even better. The narrow bezels running along the edges make for more real estate for the display. The Ocean Green color variant looks absolutely gorgeous and thanks to the matte finish, the device attracts fewer fingerprints and smudges.

The rear panel holds the camera setup aligned vertically in the top center followed by a small green dot bump that makes sure that the device doesn't get scratched when placed on flat surfaces and also adds to the overall appeal of the smartphone.

What differentiates the Reno from its counterparts is its shark fin pop-up camera. Though the pop-up shark fin looks pretty cool, placing a moving part in a smartphone is a whole different ball game altogether. The biggest issue would be the age of the mechanical parts that will go up and down numerous times a day. These parts can fail over time similar to the power windows used in cars.

Overall, the Oppo Reno scores really high when it comes to design. The company gets it right in the aesthetics department making an absolutely gorgeous-looking device.

Display And Audio

The Oppo Reno 10x zoom comes with a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. Since there's no camera cutout, there's nothing coming between you and your multimedia consumption. However, the display lacks HDR10 support. It isn't Widewine L1 certified display allows for HD playback from all the video streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, among others.

This doesn't particularly mean that it's a bad display, content does look vivid and the colors are mostly accurate and the sharpness could have been better. However, regular TV shows and YouTube videos run smoothly without any trouble.

The company could have made up for the display with adding stereo speakers. Unfortunately, it didn't. The speaker is placed on the bottom of the phone that offers loud audio but lacks the punch and richness. You might end up accidentally covering the speakers with your palm while watching videos in landscape mode.

Software

Oppo has been highly-criticized for making its UI looks like Apple's iOS. However, with its products moving to the European markets, we've seen a shift in the ColorOS interface as well. The new version finally brings app drawer to the OS, but you still have the option of interacting without an app drawer.

There are some handy features like app cloning that allows users to use two different accounts on one app. This feature is particularly helpful for users who have business profiles besides their personal profile.

You also get a Smart Assistant screen when swiped left on the home screen. It shows useful information and a few widgets. You can also customize it by placing your preferred apps and your go-to contacts among others.

We did, however, notice lags and stutter on a few occasions, but mostly the experience was smooth. Overall, the fresh UI is a welcomed change and we'd like it, even more, the experience is seamless.

Camera

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom follows the latest trend by bringing a triple camera setup, however, this time around the company has taken a page by incorporated a prism-based periscope sensor in the rear camera setup.

The setup also comprises a Sony 48MP sensor with an f/1.7 aperture along with support for Oppo's Ultra Night Mode 2.0 that claims to expose enhanced photos in low-light conditions. The images captured show a lot of detail and offers a good balance of warmth and cooler tones without sacrificing the sharpness. Images taken in well-lit environments look brilliant.

The zoom lens might not be as good as the actual zoom lens, but it still makes for great mobile photography. The portrait mode is really impressive, but it comes at the cost of a telephoto lens. Taking pictures of far away objects results in loss of detail, but it still does a decent job. You might wanna use a tripod while taking super zoom shots, as stability can be an issue even with dual OIS on board.

Despite missing out on an ultra-wide lens and a telephoto lens, this camera clicks some stunning shots. It is as good as any other smartphone camera in this price range. Here are few shots using the 10X zoom feature.

As for selfies, the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom comes equipped with a 16MP with f/2.0 aperture placed on the movable shark fin. The pictures taken from the front camera were also good, but it did beautify the face removing blemishes from the face, make the image look unnatural. However, it's good for video calling with your friends.

Portrait Mode

The edge detection is good and portrait shots look great.

Normal Mode

Picture taken without using the zoom lens.

4X zoom

The image is taken with 4X zoom.

8X zoom

The image is taken with 8X zoom.

10X Zoom

The image loses on some clarity, but still does a fair job.

Performance

The Oppo Reno 10x zoom has the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 at its heart backed by 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. As we know, the Snapdragon 855 is the latest generation of Qualcomm's mobile chips, so you shouldn't expect any less from the phone on the performance front.

The phone absolutely blazes through the day to day tasks and navigating through apps. We faced no issues whatsoever during using heavy applications or firing up graphics-hungry games. We played a few games of PUBG on the device, and we were totally satisfied b the performance. The animations and transitions looked really smooth which made the experience even better.

Oppo has also placed a dedicated cooling pipe and graphite layerings to prevent the device from toasting. It's also the world's first smartphone to get the TUV High-performance Certification for games.

The in-display fingerprint sensor is zippy too, which might be because the company has increased the size of the sensor. Now it quickly registers a fingerprint and unlocks the device swiftly.

We put the device through a few benchmarks as well. The device scored 8846 on PCMark, while on the single-core test on Geekbench, the device scored 2980 points. On the multi-core test, the score was 8803. On 3DMark, the device managed to score 5452 points on OpenGL, while the Vulkan scores were 4781.

Overall, the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom doesn't compromise on performance one bit. The device keeps up with the pace of all the games and apps making for great smartphone experience.

Battery

Oppo Reno 10x zoom draws its power from a 4065mAh battery with support for the company's proprietary VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. The device is bundled with a 20W VOOC charging adapter.

Rather than using its snappy 50W Super VOOC flash charging that can charge a battery to full in 35 minutes, Oppo has opted for a rather slower charging method. It still pretty fast and fuels up the device from zero to 100 percent in just a little over one hour.

During our, usage, the device managed to last for the whole day. Our usage included internet surfing, calling, streaming music and videos and social media activity, messaging, and long sessions of high-end gaming. For moderate users, the device will easily last for a day and a half, but for a hardcore user, you might want to plug in the device at the end of the day.

Verdict

Honestly, the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom is a beautiful looking smartphone complemented by some top-of-the-line specifications. It has a unique shark fin camera that makes it a stand out product in the sea of high-end devices.

Smartphone photography enthusiasts might get attracted to the phone's camera capabilities. And, not many smartphones in the segment come close to it. The smartphone packs a great set of cameras and checks almost also the boxes of an ideal flagship. For its price range, the device seems a good value for money.

There are smartphones like the OnePlus 7 that offer a similar set of specs but at a much lower price range. But you'll have to miss out on some serious camera capabilities and a stunning design. In our opinion, the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom is brilliant smartphone with a potential to challenge any other device in the segment. And with Huawei's business' uncertainty, Oppo might witness a boom in its smartphone sales.